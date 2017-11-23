Menu

Four-month-old boy found safe and well

By Robert Cox | Walsall | News | Published:

A four-month-old child who went missing with his mother has been found safe and well.

West Midlands Police

Lincoln Davis and mother Jessica Davis, aged 25, had not been seen since Friday leading to concerns from police.

Ms Davis, from Walsall, was found on Tuesday afternoon and last night West Midlands Police revealed her son had also been found.

The force posted on Twitter: "GOOD NEWS - Missing 4-month-old, Lincoln Davis has been found safe and well.

"We'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who RT'd our appeal and contacted us with information."

The child was found just hours after the force had issued an appeal for information.

