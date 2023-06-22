Villagers 'extremely disappointed' as planning permission granted for HS2 lorry route

Residents of Woore campaigning against HS2 in 2017

Last week Staffordshire County Council granted permission to HS2 Ltd for a lorry route to allow construction works for the high speed train project.

The route will see heavy goods vehicles use the roads around Stone, Swynnerton, Madeley and Whitmore Heath in Staffordshire.

But villagers in Woore, which sits on Shropshire's north-east border with Staffordshire, say the "CA4" route will also mean the village could face up to 700 lorries a day on their roads.

And they say they have been 'totally let down' by Shropshire Council who they accuse of refusing to back them in their opposition to HS2's plans.

Mike Cowey, from Woore Parish Council, said the village was 'extremely disappointed' with Staffordshire County Council's decision.

He said: "This granting of the lorry route was granted by Staffordshire County Council because Shropshire Council abdicated responsibility a couple of years ago for the A51 and the A525 that is the only part of Shropshire that is the main haulage route for HS2 through the parish.

"The parish council submitted comments to Staffordshire County Council to the consultation highlighting our concerns, and we requested the support of Shropshire Council as a consultee like ourselves to support and endorse with their own submission.

"We requested from Shropshire Council a copy of their submission to be advised that 'currently they could not put their hands on a copy'. It now transpires following investigations that no comments to the consultation were submitted by them.

"Woore Parish Council yet again feel totally let down by our local authority where the residents of the parish pay their taxes to but still appear oblivious to the impact HS2 will have on the parish.

"We are also aware from a number of HS2 minutes of local authority meetings that Shropshire Council are invited to, that they fail to have any representation at some of these important meetings.

"You will see from this decision even though the Government announced a hold on HS2 Phase 2a for two years that behind-the-scenes work is still going on.

"Woore Parish Council are committed to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the residents are protected even during the hold period in preparation if and when the final decision is announced regarding HS2."