Community leaders concerned over drivers flouting High Street traffic ban

Stone High Street

Stone councillors called for more action to stop unauthorised vehicles using the High Street to cut through the town centre when Staffordshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams visited their latest meeting.

He was invited to attend to discuss police resources, antisocial behaviour and crime in the town. And his attendance on Tuesday followed a meeting of Stafford businesspeople, councillors and police to discuss recent antisocial behaviour in the county town.

Mr Adams told town councillors: “Two years ago Stone was quite high profile in terms of antisocial behaviour, that turned into crime when the leisure centre had all the glass panes smashed. A tremendous amount of trouble was being caused by two or three individuals and it took a lot of intensive policing to deal with it.

“I’m glad to say in the past couple of years the town has experienced some crime and some antisocial behaviour, but at lower levels than the sort of levels you were accustomed to. The stats suggest antisocial behaviour is down quite a lt – getting on for 30%.

“There appears to be a high level of concern about public spaces and particularly young people – almost as a result of us coming out of Covid. I’ve been in Stafford where they have some issues at the moment with youths and it disrupted the walking market.

“In Stone crime is down 13% in the last 12 months on the previous 12. In most places crime is up – and demand for 999 services is 20% up on what it was before Covid.”

Last year police carried out patrols to prevent drivers entering the High Street – and more than 40 were stopped during a two-hour period. The street is covered by a public space protection order, banning vehicles from accessing it except for loading, unloading and emergencies, and further restrictions apply between 10am and 4pm each day.

But drivers breaking the rules remain a concern for town councillors and the issue was raised at Tuesday’s meeting. Councillor Ian Fordham said: “It’s increasingly dangerous – we risk a serious accident or worse.

“How may you be able to help us improve that? It’s going to be a solution that requires some kind of funding and we would be looking at some kind of support.”

Mr Adams said: “One way we may help is enforcement, but you may ask is this the best use of resources. I know the police are in consultation about an ANPR (automatic numberplate recognition) system, however that isn’t going to be an easy one.

“I’m aware of other areas where they have had a similar problem, such as Uttoxeter where they had problems managing a rising bollard. It seems to have been exacerbated with the number of people ordering deliveries – they want to get as close to the sites as possible.”

Stone police currently use facilities at the town council offices in Station Road after moving out of the former Radford Street station. But residents’ calls to police using a facility outside the building were going unanswered on occasion, Councillor Jill Hood said.

“We have a yellow box downstairs and it’s very frustrating – people stand pressing that button for ages and no-one answers”, she added. “They’re standing out in all weathers and we have to say ‘sorry it’s not manned’.”

Mr Adams responded: “The option to come and report an incident to a police station is not really available anymore. But if someone is pressing the button I think that deserves a better response than (the non-emergency police number) 101.