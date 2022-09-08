Notification Settings

Housing plans for factory site

By Kerry Ashdown

Stone’s former Lotus shoe factory could make way for a new housing development.

Stonefield Works, Stone
The Stonefield Works site at Oulton Road was later acquired by ABB and is currently owned by Hitachi Energy UK Ltd, but the buildings are now considered no longer fit for purpose.

A planning application seeking consent to demolish the existing industrial buildings has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council. Up to 130 homes are proposed for the site, as well as public open space.

Plans were previously put forward for residential development of the site in 2005. The application was granted permission in 2007, but the development never took place.

In 2010 an application came forward requesting an extension of time on the residential development. This was refused consent in 2011.

