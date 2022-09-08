Housing plans for factory site

Stonefield Works, Stone

The Stonefield Works site at Oulton Road was later acquired by ABB and is currently owned by Hitachi Energy UK Ltd, but the buildings are now considered no longer fit for purpose.

A planning application seeking consent to demolish the existing industrial buildings has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council. Up to 130 homes are proposed for the site, as well as public open space.

Plans were previously put forward for residential development of the site in 2005. The application was granted permission in 2007, but the development never took place.