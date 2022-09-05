Petrol station plans for former pub site look set for refusal

Darlaston Inn, north of Stone

The Darlaston Inn, on the A34 north of Stone, closed several years ago and has since become a target for vandals and antisocial behaviour.

Planning officers at Stafford Borough Council have recommended proposals to build a 24-hour petrol station on the land at Darlaston Roundabout be refused because of safety concerns for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. But Councillor James Nixon has called in the application for consideration by the authority’s planning committee.

He said: “The Darlaston Inn site has fallen into a poor state of disrepair and has seen a significant increase in anti-social behaviour and congregation of vandals. This site is not going to return to nature and needs to be brought into use to reflect the local demands.

“I see no reason why the highways would challenge this site as it was historically a well-attended pub once upon a time and with the roundabout in good condition and calming measures in place I would dispute that. The installation of new charging points is eco-friendly and necessary due to a lack of charging points within a reasonable vicinity.

“In addition to this we must take into consideration the development of Meaford Business Park, which will see in excess of 1,000 employees on-site at any one time. This will see an increase in car use and to avoid cars driving into and through Stone to access the existing petrol stations I feel this will help with long-term congestion levels and traffic increases.

“If the application were to proceed I would want to see signage and lighting be minimalistic to avoid disruption and a negative knock-on effect to neighbouring properties and residents. I would also look to see opening hours to be reflective of others such as Marks & Spencer who do not operate 24 hours.”

A previous application to build a petrol station and KFC branch on the roundabout was turned down by the borough council in 2019 because of fears for the safety of pedestrians. An appeal against the decision was dismissed by a planning inspector in 2020.

The latest plans, put forward by Euro Garages Ltd and Greene King, propose demolition of the pub and Wacky Warehouse and redevelopment of the site to provide a petrol station, sales building including convenience store, food counter and toilet facilities. There would also be eight electric vehicle-charging bays, a car wash, four jetwash bays, customer parking spaces and a picnic area.

Staffordshire County Council’s highways department has objected to the application. A report to the planning committee said: “The proposed retail sales development would attract visitors and staff by foot and by cycle as there are no similar facilities in the vicinity.

"This would result in increased pedestrian/cyclist crossing movements on the roundabout which would be likely to affect the free flow and safety of vehicular and pedestrian traffic at a potentially hazardous location and consequently, would increase the likelihood of pedestrian/vehicle conflict resulting in increased highway danger.

“The developer has failed to demonstrate a satisfactory safe crossing point on this uncontrolled fast roundabout. The traffic generated by the proposed development would be likely to result in an increase in highway danger due to increased use of the existing access/junction.”

There have also been 17 objections from residents for reasons including loss of a pub facility, flooding issues, noise and odour and fumes from petrol pumps.