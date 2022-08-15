Six people arrested after crash sparked disorder in Stone

Yarnfield, Staffordshire

At 2pm on Friday a man sustained mirnor injuries during a collision between a silver VW Golf and a motorbike on Yarnfield Lane.

At 8pm the same day Staffordshire Police officers attended nearby Greenside, following reports of disorder involving a group of men with weapons.

No one was reported injured but officers have since arrested six people in connection with both incidents, which are believed to be connected.

Three men from Stone, aged 26, 30 and 34, as well as a 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They remain in police custody at this time.

A 29-year-old from Stone was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He has since been released on conditional bail.

A 53-year-old man from Stone was arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been released with no further action to be taken.

The investigation is on-going and officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to get in touch.

Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage should contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 875 of 12 August.