Fines set to rise in Stafford borough around littering and fly-tipping

Councillors are looking to impose £1,000 fines for those dumping rubbish illegally in Stafford Borough.

A report to the Borough Council’s Cabinet on Thursday, January 18 will propose that fixed penalty notices (FPN’s) for littering and graffiti should also increase to £500.

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment, said: “Environmental crimes can ruin our enjoyment of public spaces, create an eyesore and cause damage to nature and wildlife.

"They are a blight on our neighbourhoods and have a detrimental effect on our communities and their wellbeing.”

Nationally, fly-tipping has been on the rise and the cost to the borough and its residents of clearing it up was around £30,000 last year.

As part of its ‘Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan’ the Government wants councils to take a tougher approach to environmental crimes and has set out new upper limits for FPN’s.

It means that FPN's for fly-tipping would increase to £1,000, litter and graffiti to £500 and breach of household waste duty of care penalties to £600.

Councillor Fordham said: “The vast majority of our residents value their neighbourhoods and community, are upset when others do not, and will welcome a tougher approach.

"We will ensure that money collected in fines is used to support projects that improve the local environment and the quality of life of residents and that will include support of local community groups.”

Last year, FPNs or court actions included a £400 penalty for a Wolverhampton man who dumped a fridge in Holmcroft in Stafford, a woman from Weston was fined £200 for waste which was dumped on the A51 and a Stafford woman being fined and ordered to pay court costs of £294 after she dumped bags of rubbish in Stafford.

Many offenders claim to have paid a ‘white van man’ to get rid of their rubbish, but the borough council say residents should only use registered waste carriers or could find themselves facing punishment if rubbish is discarded illegally.

Councillor Fordham said: “Our residents hate people dumping rubbish illegally and we would encourage anyone with information on such activity to contact us in confidence.

"It is a case of a very few causing distress to many but we can stop it by working together.”

To contact the council in confidence, email grimewatch@staffordbc.gov.uk or call 01785 619000.

There is a dedicated webpage at staffordbc.gov.uk/grimewatch to highlight some illegal rubbish dumps and how residents can get in touch with information.

The report to cabinet, which includes an early payment provision for all the fines, can be seen at staffordbc.gov.uk/cabinet