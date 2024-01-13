Tribute gathering planned for former Stafford journalist

Philip Thurlow-Craig, who edited the former Staffordshire Life magazine for many years, died on October 1 last year, aged 81 after a long illness.

Alongside his work for the Staffordshire Newsletter and Staffordshire Life he supported community organisations and charities in Stafford, including Talking Newspapers for the Blind and Neighbourhood Watch. He also assisted Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society, which stages the annual Staffordshire County Show, as a press officer.

Anyone who knew Philip is invited to celebrate his life and contributions to the Stafford community on Thursday, January 25, from 6pm onwards in the back bar of the Swan in Greengate Street, Stafford.