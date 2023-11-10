Failures highlighted at care home rated inadequate and placed in special measures

Gingercroft Residential Home, in Gnosall, was inspected in September by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which has laid out its findings in a new report.

The inspection was prompted due to concerns the watchdog received from the local authority about the oversight and safety of the service.

Inspectors said staff were not always recruited safely as the appropriate checks were not always completed and there was mixed feedback about staffing levels.

Medicines management needed improving, according to inspectors, who also said improvements were needed to infection controls practices.

The CQC also noted there weren’t always effective systems in place to monitor the quality and safety of people's care and people's health needs were not always fully planned for, so staff did not always have detailed guidance.

However, they said the registered manager was open to feedback and eager to make improvements.

The service’s overall rating dropped from good to inadequate and the care home will now be kept under close review by the CQC to ensure sufficient improvements are made.

Andy Brand, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said: “When we inspected Gingercroft Residential Home, we found significant shortfalls in leadership had created a culture which didn’t prioritise high quality care for the people who called it home.

"Our experience tells us that when a service isn’t well-led, it’s less likely they’re able to meet people’s needs in the other areas we inspect, which is what we found here.

“We found leaders weren't always visible and although staff felt supported by their colleagues, they didn’t always have the support of management or senior leaders.

"This lack of leadership was directly reflected in the level of care staff were able to give people.

"For example, although staff had received some training, they had other gaps in their knowledge and training preventing them from supporting people effectively.

“We found there weren’t always risk assessments put in place to ensure people were receiving safe care.

"For example, one person was at risk of choking however, their care plan wasn’t up-to-date and always being followed by staff who weren’t even aware the person was still at risk.

"Another person had displayed distressed behaviour, but this wasn’t reflected in their care plans to guide staff on how to support this person during these times.

"The fact that staff weren’t always aware of people's care needs meant they wouldn’t always know how to keep people safe, or ensure their well-being, putting people at risk of avoidable harm.

“Additionally, our inspectors found that the environment at home wasn’t always safe enough.

"For example, a door at the top of cellar steps, was left open and unattended posing a risk to both people using the service and staff of falling down them or becoming trapped.

"The registered manager told us to manage the risk, a staff member would stand at the top of the stairs when staff needed to access the cellar, however, we didn’t see this happening every time.

“We have reported our findings to the provider, and they know what they must address.

"We will monitor the service to ensure people are receiving safe care. If sufficient progress hasn’t been made, we will not hesitate to take action to ensure people’s safety and wellbeing.”

The care home declined to comment.