Sir Bill Cash with his wife, daughter and two of his granddaughters. Left to right - Arizona Gunn, Lady Cash, Sir Bill Cash, Laetitia Cash and Tess Goulandris]

He has become one of only 65 members of the Companion of Honour at any one time and the only one in the House of Commons.

The award was created in 1917 and recipients have included Winston Churchill and other Prime Ministers.