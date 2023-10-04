Fly-tipper fined as councillor hopes incident will act as warning to others

The man was fined after fly tipping at William Horton Court. Photo: Stafford Borough Council.

The offence happened at William Horton Court where a number of bins are set aside in a communal area for recycling and waste to be used by those living there.

But a large bag with empty paint pots and bits of carpets among other items was illegally discarded on top of some bins - and was tracked down to a man from the Stone area.

Stafford Borough Council has been working with residents of William Horton Court to improve the bin store and recently sent a letter praising the efforts of those living there for helping to keep it clean and tidy.

The man told the council the waste had been taken from a new property he was “doing up” and “just wanted it gone.”

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment, said it was frustrating for residents who were doing their best to keep their area clean and tidy.

He said: "It’s disappointing for the residents who take a pride in their area to find someone who just could not be bothered getting rid of rubbish he had created in a responsible way.

"Our communities demand that we act against people who blight our areas by fly-tipping. Anyone who does so can expect to be fined or prosecuted and have a criminal record.

"I hope that this incident acts as a warning to others who think it acceptable to fly-tip."

He added that the local authority needed help from members of the public to report instances of environmental crimes - such as littering or abandoning vehicles - so they could take action against the offenders.

There have been more than 450 cases of fly-tipping reported in the last 12 months across the borough costing around £30,000 to clean up.

To contact the council in confidence email grimewatch@staffordbc.gov.uk or call 01785 619402.