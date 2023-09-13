Church opens doors to welcome visitors to see history

Reverend Danny Paine shows off one of the exhibits at St Chad's

St Chad's Church in Stafford has been welcoming people to the 12th century church as part of the Heritage Open Days festival, a festival celebrating the heritage areas of the country between September 8 and September 17.

The church is opening its doors each day through the festival to provide tours of the church, either self-guided or led by one of the volunteer guides, watch video presentations and wander through displays, as well as take part in craft activities and quizzes.

The building contains intricate stone work and pieces created over the centuries by glass workers, woodworkers, textile workers, embroiderers and musicians are still visible for visitors to view.

Church warden Ian Carr said it had been good to open up the church, which is often referred to Stafford's hidden gem, to a wider audience.

He said: "With St Chad's being an historical, 12th century church, it really puts us out there to a much wider audience who might not know that St Chad's is an historical building.

"A lot of people might just walk by and think 'Oh, it's just a church, I'll just walk on by', but if you were to walk in here on a day and actually have a look, you'd realise the history here.

"I hope it doesn't come across as a best-kept secret as we do try and get St Chad's out there as the church is for everybody, whether you are a regular church goer or you don't believe and it's there for everyone".

Mr Carr said he felt the idea of Heritage Open Days was about celebrating the historical value of the church and said all were welcome to come in.

He said: "When we open the doors, it's to invite people to come in and do what they would like to so, whether that is having a few minutes to pray or lighting a candle, and they will never be disturbed.

"They can come in, see our carvings on the stonework, which were done more than 900 years ago, and see the building in the two ways it was built, as it's a Norman building and a church as well.

"I've had people walk past, then come up to the doors and ask if they can come in, so my message would be all are welcome and we won't stop anyone wanting to come in."