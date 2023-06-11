WATCH: Legendary Flying Scotsman passes through Stafford Railway Station

The Flying Scotsman makes its way past Stafford Station.

The Flying Scotsman, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, travelled through several stations in Staffordshire on Saturdayas part of a return trip from London Euston to Chester.

As part of a private rail tour while hauling The Cheshireman, the famous train travelled through Lichfield Trent Valley, Rugeley Trent Valley, Colwich, and Stafford railway stations.

It passed through the Staffordshire stations between 10.05 am and 10.28 am on the way to Chester, and then again between 5.09pm and 5.33pm on the way back to London.

The Flying Scotsman makes its way past Stafford Station.

The history of the Flying Scotsman