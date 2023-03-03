Notification Settings

New route planned as popular Stafford Half Marathon returns

By James VukmirovicStaffordPublished: Last Updated:

A popular town half marathon will take on a different route as it returns for a new year.

The runners get underway in the 2022 half-marathon


Stafford’s annual Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, March 12 with thousands of runners taking on a 13.1-mile course.

This year, the event will start on Bridge Street at 10am, with the finish line on Victoria Road and the race village nearby in Victoria Park, due to the ongoing refurbishment of Market Square.

The village will have plenty of stands for runners and spectators, including Jo Jo’s Fish and Chips, Project Doughnut, Velo Runner, WR Davies and Alberts Café.

As well as the usual t-shirt collection and bag store in the race village, there will also be a first aid station and toilet facilities.

The park is on the last mile of the course so spectators can watch as people take on the home stretch before meeting them at the finish line.

The fun run is a popular part of the day

The route encompasses the streets and roads of Stafford where thousands of spectators will be out to line the course.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female runners by the Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Philip Leason, at 12.30pm on the bandstand, while all runners will receive a medal and commemorative 2023 t-shirt.

There will also be a Fun Run, which takes place with a new route around the town centre after the Half Marathon is on its way, and is sponsored by Velo Runner, Davison’s Law and Jo Jo’s Fish and Chips.

Organiser Laura Morris of Freedom Leisure said: "The amazing Stafford community will be out in force again to cheer all the runners on the 13.1 mile route.

"We’re looking forward to another memorable day in our beautiful county town."

More information on parking, road closures, and the route can be found at staffordhalf.com.

For further information, contact Laura Morris on 01785 619500 or laura.morris@freedom-leisure.co.uk.

