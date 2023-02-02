Inside the rescue saving dogs from inhumane conditions abroad

Brian and Pauline Rogers with Buddy whom they rehomed from the centre, with kennel manager Raine McCaughtrie, Becky Brayford with her dog Holly whom she rehomed from the centre, volunteer Louise Barton, director Amy Cashmore, volunteer Kate Newis, assistant kennel manager Ella Morris, and Holly's owner Brad Thomas

Raine McCaughtrie's dog rescue, Brighter Days Rescue, does look after dogs in need of a good home from the UK.

However, a large proportion are saved from countries such as Bulgaria and Spain where there are even more stray dogs who need saving.

The 53-year-old said: "A lot of people ask us why we rescue dogs from abroad when there are stray dogs in the UK - but we have, we do, and we will continue to rescue UK dogs.

"But for dogs in UK shelters, it's like five star hotels compared to abroad. There are a lot of dogs in this country that deserve a home but they are safe. They're not at risk of being inhumanely killed."

Raine says that certain countries are "cruel" towards dogs, treating them "like vermin" and with a lack of respect.

However, others simply have larger numbers of stray animals, which says "is a problem that humans have caused and not caring for them by getting them neutered".

Therefore, Brighter Days Rescue liaises with rescuers in countries with large numbers of stray animals, like Spain and Bulgaria, bringing them over to the Stafford rescue.

Explaining why she wanted to set up kennels rescuing animals from abroad, Raine said: "I was helping a lady rescue dogs from Romania.

"The dogs were coming over and people weren't meeting them first. Sometimes the adoptions didn't work out and rescues would have to get fosterers in to look after them.

"I thought it would be a good idea to get these dogs from rescue to rescue, so people can meet them first and we can assist them through the process."

Sometimes adopting a dog without meeting it can lead to surprises, as she explained: "My friend rescued a dog from abroad. She thought it was going to be the size of a cocker spaniel, but it was nearer the size of a horse!"

Now Raine had the idea to set up a rescue, she just needed some support in setting it up.

"I heard there was a businessman looking to do something similar in Penkridge - I went out, tracked him down, and found Ed. It was nice to have someone with the same dream as me," she said.

Ed Briscoe funded the rescue, which Raine says "cost him thousands", adding: "Without Ed we wouldn't have this.

"He comes to the kennels as much as he can, and he buys the volunteers biscuits and cake. He's such a kind generous man."

After a struggle to find land for the kennels, they were offered their current kennels by a Mrs Miles.

And after four months of volunteers painting and cleaning the premises, in June 2022 they had their first three dogs - who were adopted in less than five days.

The rescue has gone from strength to strength, with Brighter Days having now rehomed 67 dogs - most of which were from Spain and Bulgaria.

People have travelled the length of the country to adopt dogs from the rescue, including people from Plymouth, Dorset, and Wales.

However, five of the adopters have been very close to home.

Raine said: "A few volunteers have rescued dogs from us. They fall in love with the dogs while looking after them."

Explaining her own life-long passion for the animals, she added: "I grew up with 12 German Shepherds, my mom and dad were completely obsessed with them.

"There are some things in life you know you can help with - and I knew I could actually do something about this.

"I can't save every single dog - this rescue can't save every single dog - but we making a difference with the dogs we do have. I enjoy every single moment of it, even when it's minus six degrees."

The rescue relies on the hard work of its volunteers, such as Amy Cashmore, who Raine desribes as "just amazing with dogs".

"She's like a dog whisperer. I couldn't do without volunteers like her," she said.

Brighter Days is on the hunt for more volunteers to look after the dogs, with responsibilities including walking and petting the dogs, as well as getting them up in the morning and preparing them for bed.

"Generally just giving love to the dogs," Raine said.