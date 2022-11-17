Central heating company donates £1,000 to Stafford hospice for heating bills

The hospice will receive a donation towards heating costs

Pettinaroli UK are helping Katharine House Hospice meet rising energy costs this winter with a £1,000 donation towards the hospice’s heating bill.

The heating company presented the donation at the launch of the new Pettinaroli UK Academy. The international training centre was opened in Hamstead, Birmingham by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Maureen Cornish along with Pettinaroli Group CEO, Mr Ugo Pettinaroli.

Pettinaroli UK’s Martin Lowe, said: “In Pettinaroli UK, sustainability and people’s health are core values in our activity. For this reason, on the occasion of the Pettinaroli UK Academy opening, we’ve made this donation to help Katharine House Hospice cope with rising energy costs. We are committed in doing our best to be supportive towards this community we are proud to be part of.”

Katharine House Hospice’s Director of Care, David Fletcher, said: “We are hugely grateful to Pettinaroli UK for their generous donation of £1,000 towards heating costs this winter. We rely on the community and businesses to help us ensure we continue to provide a warm and comfortable environment for our patients, families and our staff. With the continuing rise in energy prices this donation will go some way towards helping us meet these costs.”