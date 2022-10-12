Notification Settings

Appeal for help with finding missing Stafford man

By James VukmirovicStaffordPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Staffordshire man.

Edward Jones has been missing since October 6. Photo: Stafford Borough Police
Stafford Borough Police have released an image of Edward Jones as part of an appeal for help with finding the 33-year-old.

Edward, who is from the Stafford area, was last seen in Stafford town centre on October 1 and was reported missing on October 6.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "Have you seen missing Edward Jones, aged 33, from the Stafford area?

"He was last seen in Stafford Town Centre on 1 October and was reported missing on 6 October.

"Anyone with any info should contact us on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 356 of 6 October."

