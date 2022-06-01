Hundreds come down to see what's on offer at jobs fair

Tony Cardall, Theo Clarke MP and Jane Tunnicliff from Stafford College welcome people to the jobs fair

The event was organised by Stafford Job Centre and held at Stafford College on Tuesday, May 31 to provide people from across the borough with an opportunity to look at available jobs.

The library of the college was full of people looking for a job, looking for courses to help boost their skills or advice on perhaps changing their careers.

Employers such as Staffordshire County Council, Starbucks, Screwfix, Jobs 22, Stone Computers, Staffordshire Police, Alton Towers, Costa, Hermes/Evri, Voyage Care, the NHS and the Army were among the employers at the event.

Tony Cardall, customer service lead for Mid-Staffordshire for the Department of Work and Pensions, said he felt it had been a great success and was looking forward to helping more people into work.

He said: "We've had more than 25 employers here today, with job offers being given on the day, and around 404 people attending the event, so it's been fabulous to see people coming to this after so long.

"We want to get people back into work as quickly as we can and events like this are our real bread and butter for helping to do that and, with the pandemic, we've not been able to do these events for around two years.

"We are talking with MP Theo Clarke about getting these done every 12 months, but we will also be looking at doing an event in September, which will be great as I still get a buzz out of getting people back into work."

Stafford MP Theo Clarke spoke to people at the event looking for work and said tackling youth unemployment was one of her biggest priorities.

She said: "I am delighted to be co-hosting the Stafford Jobs Fair with the Department for Work and Pensions and Stafford College.

"Having visited Stafford College on several occasions, I am very aware of the challenges that young people have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.