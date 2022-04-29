Residents asked to give thoughts on climate strategy

The survey aims to get thoughts around climate issues such as a flooded riverside footpath through Stafford's Victoria Park

Stafford Borough Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and alongside action to reduce the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, it is also looking at measures to deal with the local effects of climate change.

People are being asked to give their feedback on a draft ‘Climate Change Adaptation Strategy’ before it is adopted by the local authority.

The key issues for the borough include the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, impacts on the health and wellbeing of residents, and disruption to local wildlife.

Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for environment, said: "We are already ahead of many authorities in the work we are doing around climate change and adaptation.

"This strategy considers the impact of a changing climate and identifies measures that are needed to ensure the council and partners are better prepared to deal with the impact.

"We know some of the measures identified in the adaptation strategy involve a broad range of partners so it is essential we have collaborative working and that will be key to our success."

Other issues highlighted in the strategy include ensuring everyone has access to adequate water supply particularly during heatwaves and droughts, and the role of green spaces in adapting to climate change.

Councillor Price said: "We have set out what we need to do to tackle the effects of climate change on the lives of our residents and businesses and we want to hear what people think about our strategy.

"We are heading in the right direction to being a ‘zero carbon’ authority and we have already demonstrated that we are not just talking the talk when it comes to tackling climate change.

"We made it a priority and we will work as quick as we can to make us carbon-free from our own activities.

"But it is clear we are a very tiny cog in a global wheel and locally we need our community, businesses and organisations to do their bit to contribute to this agenda and also look to our government and world leaders to make sure we all have the same ambition."