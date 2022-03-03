Groups can bid for up to £1,000 to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Stafford

Stafford Borough Council has set aside funding for groups to bid for up to £1,000 to help them mark The Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Groups could stage an event or create a legacy in the community such as a book about the area, dedicated bench or jubilee wood.

The latest offer follows the council waiving fees for residents wanting to close roads to hold street parties during the jubilee weekend in early June.

The cash will be administered by the Community Foundation of Staffordshire as part of the borough council’s ‘Small Grants Fund’.

The ‘Foundation’ is an independent charity which aims to strengthen local communities across the county.

The fund is open to groups and volunteers in the area who aim to make life better for residents with potential grants of between £100 and £1,000 that can be used to pay for a range of costs such as new equipment, materials, training, or go towards the running of an event.

But this year the money will also support projects relating to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations this summer - and the fund will consider organisations that are planning activities.

Councillor Jeremy Pert, cabinet member for communities and health, said it was another great way the borough could pay tribute to the country’s longest reigning monarch.

“It has been incredible to hear how many people have taken up our offer of free road closures to put on street parties to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee," he said/

"And now we want to help residents and community groups mark the occasion with the opportunity to get up to £1,000 to help them do so. It would be a fitting tribute to see the money used towards creating a lasting legacy to celebrate this milestone anniversary.

“I know that many communities can reference events that were put on in 1977 to mark the Silver Jubilee with, for example, books and videos created from some of the events.

"The more creative the idea the better.

“I’d urge people to take a look on the website to find out more - and then get their applications in as soon as possible so they don’t miss out as it is expected the grant funding will be in high demand especially with the focus on creating treasured community assets.”

Around £8,000 was distributed to several community and voluntary groups, registered charities, and social enterprises last year.

Applications close at the end of March.

A four-day event over the long bank holiday weekend in early June is also taking place in Victoria Park to celebrate 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth.