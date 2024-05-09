Foster families share personal stories in new initiative to encourage more families to help

'Fostering moments' is the theme for this year's Staffordshire Foster Care Fortnight campaign, which helps to highlight the urgent need for more foster carers.

The campaign, which was started by Staffordshire County Council, looks to get more loving families involved in fostering by sharing heart-warming moments from foster carers and their foster children.

Jacqui and Marc Bradbury, who have both been fostering for 12 months, said fostering is a dream come true. Jacqui said she loves providing a safe and happy home for those who need it the most.

Jacqui and Marc Bradbury, from Stafford, have been fostering for 12 months

Jacqui, a teacher from Stafford, said: "As a teacher, I enjoyed making a difference to the children who were in my class but I always wanted to help more. There are so many special moments in a child’s life and to think that some children may miss out on these is heartbreaking.

"We decided to foster when our own three children were in high school as we felt like the time was right. Now having a little one in the house has brought so much fun and happiness to our whole family. There are so many children who need a safe and happy home and it is really rewarding being able to provide this for them.

"The training and support you are given prepares you well to foster. If it’s something you have always thought about, give it a go. It’s really rewarding watching children thrive in your care and see all those magical moments."

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said that sharing the special moments helps to show people the difference that a foster carer can make in a young person's life.

Mr Sutton said: "By sharing some of those special fostering moments we hope to show people the difference that foster carers can make to a young person’s life.

"We all want to see children and young people get the best possible start in life and be able to realise their dreams, and that’s exactly what you could do as an approved foster carer for your local council.

"There’s lots of training and support at hand to guide you along your journey and you’ll receive a competitive allowance. If you’re interested in fostering, please get in touch with the team."

More information, as well as ways to foster, can be found on the Staffordshire County Council fostering website.