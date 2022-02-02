Notification Settings

Flower club needs new members to survive

By Sue SmithStaffordPublished:

A flower club that has been in existence for 67 years is seeking to recruit new members to ensure it continues to thrive.

June Jukes was demonstrating her flower arranging skills to Stafford Flower Club

Maureen Keast, chairman of Stafford Flower Club, said: "We currently have about 30 members but need more as we have to pay the cost for demonstrators, flowers that are used and rental.

"Following the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions we have lost some members and have found difficulty to recruiting new ones.

"We want people to know that we have been around for 67 years and plan to continue with our meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 2.15pm at Rising Brook Methodist Church.

"Our next meeting is on February 23 and we are hoping that people will come along to see what we are all about.

"We do make a charge of £7 for visitors but this also includes refreshments.

"All ages are welcome to take part and it is a social club where people can meet and see people coming up with interesting arrangements of flowers.

"We do raise funds through a sales table for equipment, tombola events, and in the past have held sales of jewellery, cakes and plants.

"People do not need to have any previous experience and simply be interested in flowers.

"A highlight of demonstrations is also the raffling off of flower arrangements so people can also have the opportunity of taking home a wonderful centrepiece."

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more about the club can call Maureen on 07708025255 or contact the m_keast@hotmail.com website address.

