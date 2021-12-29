New £13 million Institute of Technology in Stafford will bring 'enormous benefits' to town

An artist's impression of the new Institute of Technology. Photo: NSCG

The Government has announced funding approval for the new building at the college in Victoria Square as part of a £120 million nationwide programme to build nine new IoTs in addition to the twelve already established.

The institutes are a collaboration between employers and further and higher education providers and offer higher level STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and technical training in the construction, engineering, manufacturing, digital and health sectors.

The aim is to help people of all ages “up-skill and re-skill to get good jobs, whilst ensuring employers get the skilled workforce they need to thrive”.

The proposal for the IoT in Stafford was driven by the Newcastle and Stafford Colleges, Axia Solutions Ltd, Burton and South Derbyshire College and Keel University.

It’s successful bid for £12,742,697 in capital funding will now go forward to the pre-award stage for discussions with the Department for Education over the details.

Councillor Frances Beatty, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Planning at Stafford Borough Council, said: “This is fantastic news. The college is already investing around £23m in new state of the art facilities in Stafford.

“The campus is near to the railway station providing great links for students from across the country - and to now be developing a £13m Institute of Technology in our county town is further demonstration of the confidence investors have in our area and the priority our council places on growth and investment.”

Councillor Beatty pointed to recent and planned investment in Stafford - the recently opened £63m Stafford Western Access Road and the proposed £500m Stafford Station Gateway development “which will attract further investment from employers in technology and engineering”.

She added: “This new institute will bring enormous benefits to industry and education in our area and beyond, providing superb training opportunities for students in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematical fields that employers locally and nationally require – as well as bringing employment and increased footfall to the town.”

Karen Dobson OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group, added: "We are delighted to learn that the NSCG-led bid to bring an IoT to Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent has been successful.

“The prestigious new institution will help raise aspirations, support both individuals and businesses to thrive, and provide a boost to our regional economy.