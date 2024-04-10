Local Scout group celebrates installation of life-saving kit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bratch Scout Group have managed to raise enough funds to install the vital kit at their headquarters on Bratch Lane in Wombourne.

In keeping with the Scouting tradition of helping in the community, the group has installed a public access defibrillator sited on the Scout Hut next to the railway walk – it is a popular area with commuters and visitors to the platform cafe often passing by.

Michelle Poulton, Stuart Poulton, Oliver Poulton (Leaders at the Bratch Scout Group), Andrew Hill (A S Vehicle Extras Ltd)Jaylan, Jack, Toby, Lewis, Vinney, Buster, Louis (Youth Members of the Bratch Scout Group).

The group has thanked A S Vehicle Extras Ltd and the DHSC Community Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Fund for their 'generous donations'.

Scout Leader Stuart Poulton said: "It's fantastic to provide the defibrillator for the community in such a well busy area, hopefully it's never needed, but it could help save a life. A massive thank you to Andrew from A S Vehicle Extra's for supporting the project"

The group is now raising funds to cover the future maintenance of the defibrillator through a GoFundMe campaign, which can be found here.

The Bratch Scout Group runs Scouting activities for Girls and Boys aged 6 to 14 years old on a weekly basis, and can contacted through their website