Pensioner dies after crash in South Staffordshire as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fatal collision took place on the A460 in Featherstone, near to junction one of the M54, at around 6am on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they discovered a man in his 80s, the drive of a red Kia Picanto.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died.

Staffordshire Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The force has urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with information to get in touch.

People who think they can help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101, quoting incident 156 of April 7.

Alternatively, get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk