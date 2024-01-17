MP commits to protection of nature after visit to reserve

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson recently visited the HQ of Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, meeting with its representatives at the Wolseley Centre in Stafford.

He met with the chief executive of Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, Julian Woolford, who gave a tour of the facilities at the Wolseley Centre, a nature reserve spanning more than 26 acres, complete with wildlife-friendly display gardens, sensory gardens, accessible footpaths, and café.

Sir Williamson was pleased to hear that kingfishers, bank voles and nut hatches frequently make their home on the reserve along with other local wildlife.

The Wildlife Trust has recently embarked upon a campaign to call on politicians to support nature’s recovery, after a report last year revealed the extent of the decline of wildlife in Britain, and how many natural spaces had been lost.

Sir Gavin was given a tour of the facilities at the Wolseley Centre

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said it believes this can be reversed through government action, by clamping down on pollution and sewage in our rivers, increasing the budget for wildlife-friendly farming, and supporting the re-introduction of lost species such as beavers.

Sir Gavin Williamson said: “It was a real treat to visit the Wolseley Centre, and I’m grateful to Julian for showing me around.

"As someone with a passion for wildlife and the outdoors, I’m keen to support charities such as the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust.

"I agree with their commitment to restoring the state of Britain’s native wildlife, and in parliament I will do all I can to support action towards that goal.”

Julian Woolford said: "We were pleased to show Sir Gavin around the Wolseley Centre and to talk to him about our key environmental priorities in his prospective constituency.

"We discussed the urgent need to take action on restoring our rivers and ensuring the budget for nature-friendly farming is increased so that farms can be both productive and bursting with wildlife."