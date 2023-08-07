Anger at Crooked House 'demolition' days after devastating blaze

The pub was alight on Saturday night and appears to have been demolished. Photo: Chris Green

News of the remains of the Crooked House appearing to have been reduced to a pile of rubble has provoked angry comments from people about the swift nature of the demolition and the loss of an historical building.

The fire on Saturday night left the Himley pub a hollow shell, with only the exterior of the building still standing, but with people hoping that it could still be preserved and kept in its current form.

However, in photos published on a Facebook page, the building appears to have been completely demolished, with rubble lying everywhere, and only the gazebo from the pub still visible.

The person responsible for posting the photos said her husband had taken them at around 5.30pm on Monday, but said she felt the building had been knocked down earlier in the day.

The entrance to the site was also blocked off, with a large mound of dirt and sod along the road and security guards visible in the area.

The blaze which destroyed the historic pub has been described as a "tragedy", as police and fire investigators continue to work out what caused the fire.

On Facebook, news of the pub being apparently razed to the ground provoked an emotional response.

One person wrote: "No way?!!! They have demolished the place THAT quickly?!!! Really???"

Another person questioned whether it had been a listed building, saying: "Omg they soon knocked that down. Why hadn't it got a listed building order on it."

Another said it was sad to see the end of an historic building, saying: "That is awful as I loved to go and see this place and it was so quirky and a lovely landmark.

"What is this world becoming? Before long, we will have nothing unusual and beautiful to look at. Such a real shame."