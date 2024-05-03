Quick work sees stolen car recovered

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The grey Nissan Navara was reported as stolen from an address in Wombourne on Friday afternoon, with Staffordshire Police assisted by West Midlands Police in the search for it.

After a 20 minute search, the vehicle was located and recovered by police and, after a forensic examination, will be returned to its owner.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Earlier this afternoon, this Nissan Navara was reported stolen from Wombourne

"Within 20 minutes and with assistance from West Midlands Police, the vehicle was located and recovered

"It will now await examination by our forensic team before being returned to the rightful owner."