MP delighted at news of new banking service for residents

Sir Gavin Williamson poses with staff at the new local banking service at Wombourne Library

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson has backed the decision by Barclays to operate the banking service in Wombourne at the library on Church Road.

The new Barclays Local service started on Monday, July 17 and will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 4.30pm on Monday and Wednesday and from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week.

Services at Barclays Local will include financial reviews, balance requests, assistance with opening savings accounts, and support for digital banking.

It follows a campaign by customers and local residents to save the bank on Gravel Hill, which Barclays officially closed on Wednesday, July 12, with a petition to save the bank receiving 1,300 signatures and, following the closure, leaving customers needing to go to Kingswinford for banking services.

A Barclays spokesman said: “We’re pleased to be able to confirm the location of a new Barclays Local in Wombourne.

"This service is for those customers who wish to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays, albeit in a different environment."

Sir Gavin Williamson said he was delighted to see a new face-to-face banking service set up in Wombourne and thanked the bank for listening to his constituents.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see that Barclays have committed to maintaining an in-person service in Wombourne.

"Face-to-face banking support is so important for the vulnerable and the elderly, as well as for local businesses.