Pub owner banned from owning food businesses after filthy conditions repeatedly found including mouse infestation

Premium
By Sunil MiddaSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A pub owner has been banned from running food businesses and ordered to pay fines and costs over £7,000 after food safety inspectors repeatedly found filthy conditions including a long-standing mouse infestation.

Photos of the conditions found at the premises.
Photos of the conditions found at the premises.

Daryosh Rossookh, of Hunter's Ride in Stourbridge, owner of The Navigation Pub in Greensforge, appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court earlier this week, where he pleaded guilty to nine offences contrary to Food Hygiene Regulations and five offences contrary to Health and Safety legislation.

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Business
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News