Pub owner banned from owning food businesses after filthy conditions repeatedly found including mouse infestation
A pub owner has been banned from running food businesses and ordered to pay fines and costs over £7,000 after food safety inspectors repeatedly found filthy conditions including a long-standing mouse infestation.
Daryosh Rossookh, of Hunter's Ride in Stourbridge, owner of The Navigation Pub in Greensforge, appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court earlier this week, where he pleaded guilty to nine offences contrary to Food Hygiene Regulations and five offences contrary to Health and Safety legislation.