New virtual tour of South Staffordshire created to showcase district to the world

Kinver Edge is featured in the video

The video, uploaded onto YouTube, showcases a range of the striking and successful locations the district has to offer, from historic tourist sites steeped in history and culture, to business locations and community amenities.

The video was created by South Staffordshire Council and leader Councillor Roger Lees is delighted with the result.

He said: "We are immensely proud of our remarkable district – and are delighted to be able to show some of its many wonderful attributes in this video.

“With a great historical background and a range of exciting and innovative locations, South Staffordshire remains forward-facing yet unspoilt by progress – and this video gives everyone a chance to see what we have to offer.

“South Staffordshire is absolutely the ideal place to live, work and explore.”

Starring sites from right across the district, the video includes footage of the district’s National Trust and English Heritage sites – including Kinver Edge, White Ladies Priory, Boscobel House, Moseley Old Hall and Wightwick Manor.

Distinctive and popular attractions such as Baggeridge Country Park, Weston Park and Wild Zoo also feature, alongside The Moat House, Halfpenny Green Airport, Halfpenny Green Wine Estate, Penkridge Market and the Hollybush Garden Centre.

The Virtual Tour also displays some of the district’s most prosperous business sites, including the modern Four Ashes Enterprise Centre, the award-winning Dunston Business Village, and i54 South Staffordshire – home to firms such as Moog and Jaguar Land Rover.

Award-winning hive of activity Codsall Community Hub is also included, alongside the impressive and newly-refurbished Penkridge Leisure Centre.