Appeal for help after minibus stolen from school

An appeal has gone out for help finding the people responsible for stealing a minibus

Wombourne High School has put out the appeal on Facebook after the burglary, which took place on Saturday evening.

The white Transit is believed to have been taken from the school at around 8.30pm, with the school having been broken into earlier on at around 6.30pm.

CCTV footage sent by the school to Staffordshire Police shows three men driving away with the minibus, which has a licence plate number of DL10 XMT.

A message posted on the Wombourne Online Facebook page asked for help with finding the people responsible.

It read: "Witness/cctv appeal - MINIBUS STOLEN FROM Ounsdale/Wombourne High.

"Saturday at 18:30hrs, suspects have broken in to our school. They then came back at 20:30hrs and drove our school minibus away. Three males were seen on cctv which will be handed to police.

"The minibus is a White Transit DL10 XMT.

"If you have any information please contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting Crime number is 21230017989."