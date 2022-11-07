Calls have been made for 'rethink' over plans for over 8,000 homes in South Staffordshire over two decades

Proposals have been put forward for 9,089 homes in the district which need to be built up to 2039 – with 992 having already been completed so far.

However the district only requires a further 4,097 homes with a further 4,000 coming due to a housing shortfall in the Black Country and Birmingham.

Now calls have been made for the project to be halted in the aftermath of the major Black Country Plan collapsing following Dudley's withdrawal from it.

A statement from the Lower Penn Parish Council said: "South Staffordshire District Council has committed to additional housing to support the Black County Plan.

"Given that Dudley have now removed themselves from the Black Country consortium and there is uncertainty over the next steps for the Black Country Plan, it would be unjustified for South Staffordshire District Council to continue planning for housing figures that are now uncertain.

"To continue on this route without recalculation, would be to unnecessarily destroy the green belt in the county when there is no need. Whilst the Black Country Authority re-assess their housing needs and brownfield sites, we once again, ask South Staffordshire District Council to listen to the overwhelming feedback from their residents and pause, reduce or remove the duty to cooperate housing numbers."

South Staffordshire District Council chiefs previously said they have to make a "justified contribution" to the shortfall from elsewhere, and said green belt would be swallowed up under their own local plan.

Four major sites have been earmarked – each earmarked for around 1,200 homes – as part of South Staffordshire District Council's Local Plan. Green belt on Linthouse Lane, on the border with Wednesfield in Wolverhampton, is one of the sites earmarked.

Other sites include 848 homes off land east of Bilbrook, and 1,129 on land to the north of Penkridge off the A449 and Lower Drayton Farm, and a further 1,200 planned for land at Cross Green in Coven.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire District Council said: “Officers have presented the plan for member consideration and maintain that this plan is in the best interests of South Staffordshire, allowing the district to keep control of its housing growth and avoid the risk of ad-hoc planning by appeal.

"Whilst the joint Black Country Plan is no longer being progressed, the evidence which identified a 28,000 home shortfall from the Black Country has not changed and will inform how the government’s planning inspectorate handle plans like South Staffordshire’s. In addition the comments made by various groups fail to address the very significant shortfalls being indicated by Birmingham City Council which forms part of our Housing Market Area.

“We understand that all of the Black Country authorities are also intending to progress individual local plans and haven’t halted plan-making. Therefore, the best option available to the district is to continue its efforts to get a plan in place by the government’s end of 2023 deadline to control development in its area before the Black Country and Birmingham housing shortfalls get even more significant.”

Councillor Terry Mason, cabinet member for planning and business enterprise, added: “In my view this plan offers the best chance for the district to control its own future, delivering housing in a way that reflects the infrastructure-led strategy we have been consulting on since 2019.

“To minimise the risks of our housing targets increasing further and to ensure that we get to shape the way that housing comes forward in our district, it is vital we press ahead with the Local Plan.

“It is important that everyone understands that the current decision is whether to progress the plan to consultation and eventual submission for inspection. Should Government indicate that the requirement for Duty to Cooperate is withdrawn, and not replaced by something similar, then there is ample opportunity to reassess the position at that point. Ultimately the decision on whether to adopt the plan following inspection will be made by Full Council once the whole process has completed.”

Homes could be built in a number of villages under the proposals, with almost 500 homes in Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley. A further 450 are planned for Codsall and Bilbrook, with 317 at land at Keepers Lane and Wergs Hall Road in Codsall, alongside over 500 for Wombourne – including 223 at land off Billy Buns Lane and Gilbert Lane.

Meanwhile land at Weeping Cross, south of Stafford, has been earmarked for 81 homes whilst 390 homes have been earmarked for land north of Langley Road, Wolverhampton.