E&S columnist Peter Rhodes wows festival with ripping yarns

Peter Rhodes at Codsall Festival with committee member Lyn Lockley and festival chairman John Harris

Mr Rhodes was guest speaker at the Codsall Festival, where he talked about his encounters with warfare, celebrities and the royal family.

He also took questions from visitors during the event at Codsall High School, and was on hand to sign copies of his memoir Bloody Adjectives.

Committee member Caroline Jones said more than 120 people had turned out for the event, which had been a great success.

"Peter went down very well, people know him from his column, and enjoyed hearing his stories," she said.

"There was a really nice atmosphere, and a lot of people had some very interesting questions."

The festival continues on Saturday, with Codsall Dramatic Society's production of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, at Codsall Village Hall, and Chicago Teddybears jazz band at Perton Civic Centre.