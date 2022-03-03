Williamson describes award as honour and privilege

Gavin Williamson described his knighthood as a tremendous honour and privilege

It was announced by No. 10 Downing Street that the former Secretary of State for Education and South Staffordshire MP had been awarded the knighthood after the Queen agreed to confer the honour onto him on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Williamson was elected to parliament in 2010 and was a parliamentary aide to David Cameron before serving as Ms May’s chief whip from 2016-17, before serving as defence secretary and education secretary.

A statement from No 10 read: "The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP."

The 45-year-old said it was an award he had never expected, but felt he was still having to pinch himself after receiving the news.

He said: "I've just absolutely delighted and honoured to have received this and it is just an immense privilege and, to be honest, very humbling.

"You're given a little bit of notice before the official announcement, but you do have to pinch yourself and it doesn't feel real until it's announced."

Mr Williamson said he had received the call from someone he knew very well, but it wasn't until he started getting text messages from family, friends and colleagues that he realised the enormity of the announcement.

He said the award was a nice recognition for his public and political service and said he was proud to receive it as a representative of South Staffordshire.

He said: "It's an incredible honour when you received something like this and as someone who has represented South Staffordshire for the last 12 years.

"You're always very focussed on your constituency work and it's been a privilege to serve in government, whether with David Cameron or chief whip for Teresa May or as defence secretary and education secretary.

"However, the core of what you do is as a constituency MP and serving the local area and I'd like to think that's always been my focus as an MP and I hope to continue doing that for as long as I can."

Mr Williamson said one of the nicest parts of getting the news had being able to tell his wife Joanne and children Annabel and Grace and said they and his team were the support for him as an MP.

He said "No one in politics can really do the job they do without the enormous support they get from family and friends and from their whole team, who support me not just in constituency work, but also in the wider community.

"I certainly couldn't have done the things I have done during some incredibly tough times without their support.