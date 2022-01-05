Notification Settings

Farm buildings are set to make way for 21 new homes in South Staffordshire village

By Kerry AshdownSouth StaffordshirePublished:

Farm buildings are set to make way for 21 new homes in a South Staffordshire village – but residents have said too many properties will be built on the site.

Long Street, Wheaton Aston, where 21 new homes are set to be built. Photo: Google
The latest plans for Bridge Farm in Wheaton Aston will include seven affordable homes. But 29 residents have objected to the scheme put forward by Keon Homes.

Objectors said the density of development was too high for the 1.8 acre Long Street site and would leave little room for bins, recreation, visitor parking and landscaping. The proposed development was also described as “cramped” and “urban development being dropped into a rural environment”.

But South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee approved the application at its latest meeting. The plans had been recommended for approval by planning officers before the meeting.

A mix of two, three and four bedroom homes is proposed and existing agricultural buildings on the land will be demolished.

A report to the planning committee said: “The density of the scheme has been reduced from 23 plots to 21 plots.

“After agreeing amendments to the scheme, 30% of the housing provision is to be affordable housing with a 50% spilt between shared ownership and social rent. A total of four bungalows are to be provided within the development, one of which will be affordable.

“Residents have objected to the proposal on the basis that Wheaton Aston has already received an allocation of new housing as a result of the ongoing development of 30 new dwellings north-west of Ivetsey Road. As a local service village Wheaton Aston is identified as a sustainable location for a moderate level of new housing.”

In 2012 proposals were put forward for 12 houses and two bungalows on the site and in 2017 there were plans for 25 properties, but both applications were later withdrawn.

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

