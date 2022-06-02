Rugeley schoolchildren rename road Equality Street for Jubilee celebrations

Assistant principal Sandip Dosanjh

The initiative is the brainchild of pupils from The Hart School in Rugeley and will see Anson Street transformed into Equality Street for a day, on Saturday, June 8, as part of a town-wide street party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To achieve their goal of tackling inequality through improving understanding and awareness, pupils are calling for volunteers from minority groups, including different faiths, sexualities and disabilities, who would be willing to share stories of life in their community to step forward.

Sandip Dosanjh, The Hart School’s assistant principal and personal development lead, said: "We are looking for people from minority groups who would be willing to share their experiences and stories with members of the community over a cup of tea at the jubilee street party.

"This call is part of a student-led social action project, which started with students looking at what them proud and happy about living in Rugeley and what characteristics they would like it to have.”

The topic of tackling inequality was selected from a list of community improvement ideas created by students for Rugeley and settled on following a poll and survey of students and the local community.

She added: "The main purpose of Equality Street is to raise awareness of the different ethnicities, disabilities and the local LGBTQ+ community.

"Within the street there will be traditional dances and music as well as tables with people/students leading conversations on different religions, cultures, disabilities and sexualities.

"To aid understanding of the struggles some of these groups face, on a daily basis, we are asking for volunteers to give up an hour or more to take part."