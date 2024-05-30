'Full of fun and beyond witty': Tributes paid to Stafford girl who died after Penkridge crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sophie Bates, from Stafford, was a rear passenger of a Ford Ka on May 25 when the car collided with a tree.

Tributes have been paid to Sophie Bates who died after a crash in Penkridge

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before midnight and discovered the 17-year-old in a critical condition.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital but, despite efforts made to save her, she died on Tuesday.

In a tribute issued by Staffordshire Police, Sophie's family said: "Our Princess Sophie, the best big sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many, was so strong on the outside but truly so kind hearted and thoughtful inside. Full of fun and beyond witty.

“We were so proud of the young adult Sophie was becoming, with the life plans she was putting in place. Excelling in college and her work placement, full of drive and ambition to have her own business.

"Sophie loved her friends and was enjoying embracing her teenage life and having the best time. Our darling girl Sophie will be sorely missed and loved eternally. Forever in our hearts, 17... always."

She is the third teenager to have died following the fatal collision which also claimed the lives of Welsh teenagers, Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, aged 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, aged 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham Read.

Morgan Jones, aged 17, died after the crash

They were both found dead at the scene of the crash.

In an earlier tribute, Dafydd Hûw's family said he was a "beautiful soul", while Morgan Jones was described as a "caring and loving young man".

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, aged 18, died after the crash

A second 17-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the collision, has now been discharged from hospital, Staffordshire Police confirmed on Thursday.

Floral tributes and a Welsh flag have been left at the scene of the crash along with touching messages in tribute to the teens who died.

Floral tributes adorn the scene of the crash on Cannock Road

Staffordshire Police said officers are "still keen" to speak to witnesses and to those with any information about the car leading up to the crash.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact the force by emailing ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, calling 101 quoting incident number 813 of May 25, or via Live Chat on its website.