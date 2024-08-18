Plan to turn former restaurant into flats among latest South Staffordshire planning applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nationwide bank wants to install a new illuminated ATM at premises in Wolverhampton Road in the Codsall conservation area near Wolverhampton.

Other applications include plans to replace a wooden fence at the Pendeford Aqueduct in Wobaston Road, in Pendeford, with a steel fence and install an access platform.

There are also plans to convert the Bridge House Hotel, in Stone Cross, Penkridge, into nine flats comprising cycle and bin storage, a communal area and the partial retention of the ground floor's existing use for a coffee shop or wine bar.

All three proposals relate to properties in a conservation area.

Each application can be seen online via the website: sstaffs.gov.uk/planning/development-management/development-management/development-management/development/view-and.

Objections must be made before September 4.