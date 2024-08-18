Express & Star
Plan to turn former restaurant into flats among latest South Staffordshire planning applications

Plans to convert a former restaurant into flats and to install a cash machine are among new applications lodged with South Staffordshire Council.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published

Nationwide bank wants to install a new illuminated ATM at premises in Wolverhampton Road in the Codsall conservation area near Wolverhampton.

Other applications include plans to replace a wooden fence at the Pendeford Aqueduct in Wobaston Road, in Pendeford, with a steel fence and install an access platform.

There are also plans to convert the Bridge House Hotel, in Stone Cross, Penkridge, into nine flats comprising cycle and bin storage, a communal area and the partial retention of the ground floor's existing use for a coffee shop or wine bar.

All three proposals relate to properties in a conservation area.

Each application can be seen online via the website: sstaffs.gov.uk/planning/development-management/development-management/development-management/development/view-and.

Objections must be made before September 4.

