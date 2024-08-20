Parents warned about "enticing" packaging after drugs seized and arrests made

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Police Team made the arrests and seized cannabis and an offensive weapon on Monday evening after acting on intelligence around the distribution of Pukka Packs in the area.

The force said that the packaging, which features images of people carrying bags of white powder, could be used to carry illicit substances and warned parents and guardians to be vigilant.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Police Team have been out this evening in Penkridge, acting on intelligence, resulting in stop searches, arrests and seizure of cannabis and an offensive weapon.

"Parents/Guardians, please be vigilant of the enticing packaging used which contains illicit substances."