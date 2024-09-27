When and where to see classic steam engine in Walsall, Dudley and Staffordshire on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former London Midland & Scottish Railway (LMS) Black 5, no. 44871, will be hauling The Mancunian to Kidderminster on Saturday.

After leaving Manchester, the train picks up more passengers in Stockport before passing through Macclesfield and Stoke before pausing at Stafford for an hour. From there it heads through Penkridge and Bescot Stadium as it winds its way through the Black Country on its way to Kidderminster.

Once at the Worcestershire station, passengers will transfer to carriages on the Severn Valley Railway for a journey to Bridgnorth and back behind another old LMS locomotive, this time Jubilee class express engine no. 45596 Bahamas, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year.

The train is being run in memory of a long-serving member of the Bahamas Locomotive Society, which looks after no. 45596.

45596 'Bahamas'

Steve Peach died in 2023, and funds will be raised on Saturday in memory of Maggie's Charity, which offers free emotional and practical support to people with cancer, their families and friends.

The return journey will traverse the same route.

Where to see the train