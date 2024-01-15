Man killed and two others injured in South Staffordshire village car crash

The collision took place at around 7.45pm on Sunday on Cannock Road in Pillaton, near Penkridge.

A black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Toyota Avensis were involved.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

His family are being supported by specialist police officers.

The passenger of the Toyota, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not currently thought to be serious.

The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Collision investigators at Staffordshire Police have urged anyone who saw what happened, or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time, to come forward.

Investigators are particularly interested to speak to those who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

People with information about the crash should contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 568 of January 14, or via Live Chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, contact collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk

The Express & Star has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.