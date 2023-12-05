West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on Church Road at around 12.13pm on Tuesday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midland Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

Upon arrival, medics discovered an elderly pedestrian who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "Upon arrival we found an elderly man who was the pedestrian.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

"He was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital further treatment.

"No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff."