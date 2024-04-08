Lichfield business owner gears up to raise thousands for charity

And Fix Auto Lichfield owner Andy Johnson, who described the experience as life changing, has vowed to do it all again next year.

Andy and his co-driver, friend and professional racer Sam Randon, finished in an impressive 61st position out of a field of 406.

The Panda Raid is a six-day challenge described as “like no other” which attracts classic Fiat Panda 4x4 cars from the mid-1980s with competitors from right across the world.

Andy said: “Nothing, and I mean nothing, can prepare you for the Panda Raid. I was told that before we left and it was so true. We drove for more than 10 hours a day for six days straight and every hour of every day we faced tests and obstacles like no other.

“We had to follow a 1,000-page route plan and every kilometre was measured to the nearest metre and we were then penalised whenever we went wrong or if we failed a challenge.

"As you can imagine, there were plenty of laughs along the way…and a few tears! It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life and I am so glad to have taken part. It really was life changing and I can’t wait until next year where we’ll be giving it another shot.

“I’ve never tried to raise money for anything before so to receive the level of support and good wishes from those who have been so kind and generous has been extremely humbling and I can’t thank them enough.”

The event got under way from Almería starting with a ferry crossing to Nador, Morocco.

From there the route took the drivers through various African regions and culminated in the north of Casablanca.

The £12,000 raised has been donated to Carter The Brave, a fundraising group set up by close friends of Andy’s to raise money for the Oncology Ward, Clinic and Research department at the Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital.