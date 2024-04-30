Pokémon cards could fetch more than £25,000 at Lichfield auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The single owner collection of Pokémon TCG dates from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

It goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Tuesday, starting at 9.30am.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: “Everyone will remember that about 18 months ago we sold some Pokémon cards for over £200,000.

“Because of that we get asked a lot about Pokémon and these sets have come in."

Auctioneer Richard Winterton with the Pokémon collection.

“All for May 7, there's 16 lots in total and some of these cards are so sought after that collectors would potentially acquire the whole set just to secure that one card.

“My team of Pokémon experts highlight the Skyridge master set, the last set by Wizards Of The Coast, and one which will especially excite the Pokémon world.

“We’re expecting the whole total for the collection to be around £25,000 but they could far exceed this on the day.”

The Aquapolis set includes the secret rare card Lugia #149/147.

Catalogued across 16 lots, the single owner collection comprises 15 complete or master sets of Pokémon cards, the majority by American publisher Wizards of the Coast.

A further lot comprises 16 Pokémon Box Toppers – promotional oversized versions of cards.

A complete set includes one of every official card from a particular Pokémon TCG expansion, including secret rare cards, whereas master sets have one of every existing variation of each card from that expansion, including both holofoil and reverse holofoil variants.

The Legendary Collection master set includes both Charizard and the rarer still Reverse Holofoil version, both #3/110.

Also coming to auction are master sets of Pokémon TCG Skyridge, Aquapolis, Expedition, Legendary Collection and EX Ruby & Sapphire.

Other complete sets in the sale are Neo Destiny, Neo Revelation, Neo Discovery, Neo Genesis, Gym Challenge, Gym Heroes, Team Rocket, Base Set 2, Fossil and Jungle.

A page from the Neo Revelation set including Shining Gyarados numbered #65/64.

All are by Wizards of the Coast except the EX Ruby & Sapphire, which was the first set not produced by the American publisher.

The Aquapolis, Expedition and Skyridge sets comprise the scarce E-Reader series and were the last sets by Wizards of the Coast.

The box toppers are also from those sets as well as the Legendary Collection.

Other highlights are the Neo Destiny and Neo Revelation sets which include all the Shining cards.

The auction catalogue can be viewed online at richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates