Gang of masked attackers still at large after man hurt in Staffordshire home

The victim, who is in his 40s was hurt during the incident in Weston Road, Lichfield, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Three masked men went inside his home and attacked him before making off on the nearby Dimbles Lane.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his face but was not said to be seriously hurt.

Staffordshire Police launched an investigation into the attack and urged people with information to come forward.

An earlier statement issued by the force read: "Anyone who has any information that can help us with our investigation is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 474 of 24 April, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"If you would like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."