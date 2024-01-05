Richard Winterton named as official auctioneer of March of the Elephants trail

During the summer of 2024, streets, parks and open spaces will be home to 30 beautifully decorated large elephant sculptures, each designed by local, regional and national artists, and more than 30 mini elephant sculptures decorated by schools and community groups.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ involvement was announced following an artist selection event for sponsors at the Snowdome in Tamworth last month.

Designs are being kept under wraps for now, although a special ‘Gold’ elephant signed by Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley will be among those going under the hammer with Mr Winterton when the sculptures are auctioned to raise vital funds for St Giles Hospice.

“We are delighted to be supporting St Giles Hospice with March of the Elephants, an exciting and iconic art sculpture trail for our entire community to enjoy together,” the auctioneer said. “The public art trail which will bring together artists, businesses, schools and community groups in the local area.

“St Giles Hospice is a cause which has long been close to our hearts for so many reasons.

“It’s wonderful to be able to help celebrate that by partnering with St Giles Hospice to be official auctioneers for this incredible project.”

March of the Elephants aims to raise significant funding for St Giles Hospice so the organisation can continue to support local people and their loved ones living with a terminal illness.

Emma Yates, associate director of income generation for St Giles Hospice, said: “We're delighted to bring this iconic, free, event to Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to get outdoors and explore the local area.

“We’re confident March of the Elephants will help to increase footfall for local businesses and boost the regional economy - whilst bringing with it fun and adventure for families and friends to enjoy together.”

To find out more about March of the Elephants, visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk.