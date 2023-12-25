No hard days night as Beatles show comes to city

Featuring a cast of West End Singers and an epic live band, the show will feature over 40 Beatles hits as never heard before.

They will include Help!’; ‘Hey Jude’; ‘Let it Be’; ‘All You Need Is Love’; ‘Yesterday’ and many more, performed in a beautiful setting at Lichfield Cathedral by candlelight.

The show will take place on Wednesday February 7; Thursday February 8 at 7,30pm and Friday February 9 at 8pm.

Tickers from £10-£45 are available from www.tickettailor.com/