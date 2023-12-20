Voluntary groups get £40,000 Christmas boost

Youth groups, arts organisations and sports clubs were among the voluntary organisations that were awarded grants at a special ceremony in Lichfield city centre.

We Love Lichfield, which raises money and awards grants across Lichfield District, handed out the grants at a Christmas function in the city centre attended by Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson.

The latest round of awards took the amount distributed by the fund to more than £375,000 since it was founded more than 10 years ago, with almost 200 groups receiving a share of the money.

Patron of We Love Lichfield, Simon Price said a record number of applications were received for the latest round of funding.

"I was delighted we were able to help so many organisations, especially at Christmas," he said.

"I’m humbled by the work volunteers do and the number of people who benefit from their work."

More than 100 people turned out to the ceremony at The George Hotel on December 7, with pPupils from Lichfield Cathedral School welcoming guests by singing carols.

Lichfield District Council was presented with the We Love Lichfield Community Champion Award for coordinating and supporting numerous charity and voluntary groups and events throughout the year and for raising funds for the sector through its Community Lottery.

Mr Price added said the ceremony was also a way to bring people together.

"Media students from South Staffordshire College used the event as a part of their work experience programme, to test their skills and learn how to capture live events," he said.

"These students are our future workforce, our future volunteers and I am delighted this group was able to learn from our event.”

During the event businesses handed over donations, including David Lloyd Lichfield, David Wilson Homes, Breslins Accountants, Richard Winterton Auctioneers and Janet Eagland on behalf of the Roger Hinton Endowment Fund.

Community groups who received funding include: Lichfield Society of Artists, Cherry Orchard Garden Services, Lichfield Arts, Whittington Community Computer Group, 7th St Chads (Lichfield) Guides, Burntwood Family History Group, Lichfield and District Talking News, Burntwood Memorial Hall Community Association, 1st Stonnall Scout Group, Burntwood Gardening Guild, Phoenix Counselling Service, Mindfulness, Awareness & Martial Arts, Whittington & Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme, Burntwood Be a Friend, Friends of Shenstone Tower, Stonnall Community Centre, The Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of Chasetown, Lichfield Ladies' and Men's Probus Club, Army Welfare Services Community Support, Lichfield Waterworks Trust, Target Sport Burntwood, Pathway Project, Whittington & Fisherwick Fairtrade, Whittington & Fisherwick Parish Council, The Ridwares Bowling Club, Longdon Womens Institute, Whittington Craft Club.

Mr Price added that the charity would not exist if it were not for its supporters and fundraisers. Lichfield Garrick's pantomime will also be raising funds for the organisation.