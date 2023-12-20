Agreement allows Greenway works to continue

The agreement marks a major milestone in Lichfield Districts Council's plans to develop a dedicated route for walkers and cyclists between Lichfield and Chasewater.

The new greenway will be created on the former South Staffordshire Railway Line, which opened in 1849 for passenger travel and coal and oil transportation but has not been in use for decades.

Lichfield District Council has been working on preparations to transform the line into a 'recreational corridor' and has signed an agreement with landowner, and network rail, enabling preliminary works to begin.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: "I’m delighted that after many years of negotiation and an in-depth feasibility study, this agreement has been made with Network Rail allowing volunteers to get started on the Greenway.

"When completed it will provide families with the perfect environment to enjoy cycling, walking and running in safety well away from busy roads."

The project will be developed further in collaboration with Back on Track, a group of volunteers who have already redeveloped the Brownhills to Pelsall section of the line.

The charity works to create walking and cycling routes across the UK.

Tim Kitchen, of Back the Track, said: "In 2017 when Back the Track started clearing the disused railway line between Walsall and Brownhills, our ambition was always to get to Lichfield so there would be a destination at either end.

"Now BTT are delighted to have been asked by Lichfield District Council to share our expertise in helping to open up the missing link."